Amritsar: Seven youths seek help to quit drugs

Seven youths struggling with drug addiction agreed to seek treatment following an awareness meeting organised by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police in the drug-affected areas of Anngarh, Dhapai and Chhota Haripura on Saturday evening.

The youths were referred to a de-addiction centre for treatment after being counselled during the programme, organised by the district and police administrations. Around 500 residents from the affected localities attended the meeting at Shaheed Udham Singh Hall near Bhagtanwala Chowk.

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Held under Operation Sampark, the initiative aimed to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drugs, encourage community participation in the fight against drug trafficking and motivate young people to stay away from addiction.

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Ajay Gupta, MLA from the Central Assembly constituency, Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh, Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill, Civil Surgeon Dr Bharti Dhawan and Dikshit Dhawan, in-charge of the Majha zone of the anti-drug campaign, attended the programme.

Artistes from the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Virasat Manch staged a play depicting the impact of drug addiction on young people, families and society. The performance urged residents to guide children towards a healthy lifestyle and remain vigilant against substance abuse.

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Police officials interacted with residents and urged them to share credible information about drug trafficking and other illegal activities through the appropriate police helplines. The meeting also sought to strengthen trust and coordination between the police and the local community.

Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said drug addiction posed a serious challenge to individuals, families and society and could also contribute to criminal activities.

“The police are working not only to take action against drug traffickers but also to encourage people battling addiction to seek treatment and rehabilitation,” he said.