Amritsar: Sewage pipes fixed in Kishan Kot

Residents of Kishan Kot, Ward No. 67, falling under the Central Assembly constituency, heaved a sigh of relief after the Municipal Corporation (MC) acted swiftly to resolve the problem of sewage backflow in the area.

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They took to the helpline to alert the civic body about the deplorable condition of sewerage.

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Central Assembly MLA Dr Ajay Gupta, along with Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill and a team of officials from the Municipal Corporation’s Operation and Maintenance Department, visited the site on Monday.

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Dr Gupta stated that it was found that sewage pipes in the Kishan Kot area, part of which falls under the Amritsar West Assembly constituency, had broken causing sewage backflow.

The civic body replaced the damaged pipes and started de-silting. The Municipal Commissioner assured residents that the sewerage system would start working by Tuesday night.

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He added that sewerage de-silting was being carried out in some wards of the walled city and West Assembly constituencies as part of the “One City One Operator” project.

Residents could call up on helpline numbers 62800-20903 and 98726-20903 for their complaints. For waterlogging-related issues, one could contact the Lahori Gate Control Room on 0183-2558364 or the control room built in Company Bagh (0183-2563490), he said.