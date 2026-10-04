Amritsar: Shelter for stray cattle comes up

The Municipal Corporation of Amritsar (MCA) has opened a veterinary hospital and gaushala on Jhabal Road to provide shelter, treatment and regular care to stray cattle and help address the problem of animals roaming on city roads.

Spread over around two acres, the facility will have the capacity to accommodate nearly 400 stray animals in phases. The civic body has already shifted around 60 cattle caught from roads and public places to the newly established gaushala.

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The facility has arrangements for the treatment and care of animals, with a veterinary doctor appointed to provide medical services and staff deployed for their daily management. The animals will be provided shelter, food and healthcare, besides being monitored regularly.

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The new facility is also expected to strengthen the MCA’s ongoing cattle-catching operations. Civic teams will continue to pick up stray cattle from different parts of the city and shift them to the gaushala, officials said.

The facility has been developed at a time when stray cattle remain a persistent problem on roads and in residential and commercial areas of Amritsar. Besides creating traffic and safety concerns, animals found injured or ill on the streets often require immediate medical attention.

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MC Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said the gaushala would provide a designated place where such animals could be kept and treated instead of being left on the roads. The veterinary hospital would also enable the civic body to provide timely treatment to cattle caught during its enforcement drives.

Basic infrastructure required for housing the animals and carrying out their treatment and management has been provided at the site. Roads and lanes around the facility will also be developed to improve access and facilitate its operations.

MC officials said special attention would be given to the health, cleanliness, food and overall care of animals housed at the gaushala.

The veterinary hospital and gaushala were formally inaugurated by Central Assembly MLA Dr Ajay Gupta and South Assembly MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar in the presence of municipal officials and other functionaries.