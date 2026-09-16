Amritsar should not be dependent on groundwater, say experts

The Amritsar Bulk Water Supply Scheme (ABWSS), aimed at providing a reliable and sustainable source of drinking water to the city while reducing its dependence on groundwater, was the major theme of a special seminar organised at the Department of Civil Engineering, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, on the occasion of National Engineers’ Day.

The seminar, organised by the Municipal Corporation Amritsar in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and the Indian Water Works Association (IWWA), highlighted the engineering challenges and solutions involved in transforming Amritsar’s urban water supply system.

Advertisement

Presently, the Municipal Corporation supplies water to Amritsar through around 600 tubewells, while groundwater extraction in the city’s urban area is estimated at nearly 324 percent. Experts at the seminar stressed that continued dependence on groundwater is not a sustainable option for a rapidly growing city.

Advertisement

The ABWSS seeks to address this challenge by shifting the city towards a surface-water-based supply system. Under the project, water from the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) will be treated at a new water treatment plant being constructed near Vallah and subsequently supplied to households across Amritsar.

Dr Jitin Vasudeva, Superintending Engineer of the ABWSS Project, explained the technical aspects of the scheme to engineering students, including the infrastructure being developed to ensure a continuous and quality drinking water supply.

Advertisement

“The proposed water treatment plant will have a capacity of 44 crore litres per day and has been designed to meet the projected water demand of a population of around 22 lakh by 2055. The project also includes approximately 112 km of transmission pipelines, construction of 39 new water storage tanks, and renovation of 24 existing tanks. The system is designed to provide water of uniform quality across the city, conforming to IS 10500:2012 drinking water standards,” he said.

Dilpreet Singh Sandhu of L&T noted that the scheme was necessitated by the increasing pressure on Amritsar’s groundwater resources. The shift from hundreds of tubewells to treated canal water is expected to help conserve groundwater and provide a more dependable source of drinking water for the city in the long term.

Prof (Dr) Meenakshi Singhal, Head of the Engineering Department at GNDU, stated that sustainable engineering is not merely about technology, but also about responsibility toward society and the environment. She described a safe, reliable, and sustainable water supply system as a vital investment for Amritsar’s future.

Apart from addressing the city’s growing water requirements, the ABWSS is also expected to reduce the Municipal Corporation’s expenditure on water supply.