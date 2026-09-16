DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar should not be dependent on groundwater, say experts

Amritsar should not be dependent on groundwater, say experts

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:39 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An expert speaks at a seminar on Amritsar Bulk Water Supply Scheme in GNDU.
Advertisement

The Amritsar Bulk Water Supply Scheme (ABWSS), aimed at providing a reliable and sustainable source of drinking water to the city while reducing its dependence on groundwater, was the major theme of a special seminar organised at the Department of Civil Engineering, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, on the occasion of National Engineers’ Day.

The seminar, organised by the Municipal Corporation Amritsar in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and the Indian Water Works Association (IWWA), highlighted the engineering challenges and solutions involved in transforming Amritsar’s urban water supply system.

Advertisement

Presently, the Municipal Corporation supplies water to Amritsar through around 600 tubewells, while groundwater extraction in the city’s urban area is estimated at nearly 324 percent. Experts at the seminar stressed that continued dependence on groundwater is not a sustainable option for a rapidly growing city.

Advertisement

The ABWSS seeks to address this challenge by shifting the city towards a surface-water-based supply system. Under the project, water from the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) will be treated at a new water treatment plant being constructed near Vallah and subsequently supplied to households across Amritsar.

Dr Jitin Vasudeva, Superintending Engineer of the ABWSS Project, explained the technical aspects of the scheme to engineering students, including the infrastructure being developed to ensure a continuous and quality drinking water supply.

Advertisement

“The proposed water treatment plant will have a capacity of 44 crore litres per day and has been designed to meet the projected water demand of a population of around 22 lakh by 2055. The project also includes approximately 112 km of transmission pipelines, construction of 39 new water storage tanks, and renovation of 24 existing tanks. The system is designed to provide water of uniform quality across the city, conforming to IS 10500:2012 drinking water standards,” he said.

Dilpreet Singh Sandhu of L&T noted that the scheme was necessitated by the increasing pressure on Amritsar’s groundwater resources. The shift from hundreds of tubewells to treated canal water is expected to help conserve groundwater and provide a more dependable source of drinking water for the city in the long term.

Prof (Dr) Meenakshi Singhal, Head of the Engineering Department at GNDU, stated that sustainable engineering is not merely about technology, but also about responsibility toward society and the environment. She described a safe, reliable, and sustainable water supply system as a vital investment for Amritsar’s future.

Apart from addressing the city’s growing water requirements, the ABWSS is also expected to reduce the Municipal Corporation’s expenditure on water supply.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts