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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Sikh community extends support to migrants for Chhath puja celebration

Amritsar: Sikh community extends support to migrants for Chhath puja celebration

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:47 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Devotees perform Chhath puja in a pit in Amritsar on Sunday.
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The Sikh community extended logistical support to migrants, hailing from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, in celebrating Chhath in the holy city.

Displaying magnanimity, a Sikh organisation, Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale, offered water tankers, and a Kanda family got a water reservoir constructed for the migrants.

As many as four water tankers were deployed by Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale, and it promised further assistance.

The festival, which lasts four days — with the main event on Sunday when fasting people offer prayers to the Sun God on the banks of water bodies, canals and ponds – the occurrence of water shortage is noticed.

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Consequently, prominent social worker and entrepreneur Baldev Singh Kanda and the Neelam Kanda family got a reservoir constructed at their own expense near the Sultanwind Canal.

Baldev Singh Kanda and Neelam Kanda opined that the Sikh Gurus taught them to treat every religion with respect. Gurbani unequivocally says that “Manas ki jaat Sabai Ekai Pehchanbo” (the entire human race is equal).

They added that festivals teach us brotherhood, and they have taken this initiative with that thought in mind. They are willing to provide any further assistance.

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Uttar Pradesh Bihar Kalyan Parishad’s general secretary Ram Bhavan Goswami, senior vice-president Sukhdev Pal and vice-president Santosh Singh Gandhi informed that the Kanda family had prepared a 150ft long, 25ft wide and 7ft deep lake-like pit with a JCB.

They have filled it with water from a submersible pump. As many as 2,000 people can offer prayers at the pit simultaneously. They said that the vacant plot was first cleaned, then excavated and transformed into a lake.

They thanked the Kanda family, Baba Bhuriwale and the entire Sikh and Punjabi community for showing generosity in helping the migrant communities celebrate the festival.

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The religious event was today celebrated with devotion at temples having ‘sarovars’ and at the Upper Bari Doab canal.

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