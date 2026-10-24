Amritsar: Six puppies ‘poisoned’, FIR lodged

The police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly brutally beating and poisoning six puppies in a park near Papra Wala Bazar in the Galliara area, near the Golden Temple here.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by Rahul Mahajan, a resident of Shaheed Udham Singh Colony, Gate Hakima. He is a member of the Help for Animals organisation.

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The police registered a case under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

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The police are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused.