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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar Soormas celebrate Sher-e-Punjab League victory

Amritsar Soormas celebrate Sher-e-Punjab League victory

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:43 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Amritsar Soormas celebrate their victory at Gandhi Ground on Sunday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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Amritsar Soormas won the Sher-e-Punjab T-20 League after defeating Ludhiana Lions by 8 wickets in the final. Naman Dhir was adjudged ‘Player of the Series’.

The team gathered at the local Gandhi Ground on Sunday to celebrate the victory. Team promoters Dr Shahbaz Singh, Ankur Aggarwal and Ajay Kwatra congratulated the players, coaching and support staff and all those associated with the team for the historic win.

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Sher-e-Punjab T-20 League was held from August 30 to September 13. A total of 27 matches were played during the season, including the league stage, two semi-finals and the final. Six teams representing different cities of Punjab—Amritsar Soormas, Bathinda Royals, Fazilka Falcons, Jalandhar Warriors, Ludhiana Lions and Mohali Kings—participated in the league.

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In the final, Amritsar Soormas defeated Ludhiana Lions by 8 wickets to lift the title. Ludhiana Lions, batting first, scored 142 runs in 20 overs. In reply, Amritsar Soormas scored 144 runs for the loss of two wickets in 16.4 overs to win the match and claim the championship.

Mayank Markande delivered an impressive bowling performance in the final, taking three wickets for 17 runs and was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’. In batting, Sahaj Dhawan remained unbeaten on 63 runs, Rahul Kumar scored an unbeaten 42, while captain Naman Dhir contributed a quick 29 runs.

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Among those present at the event were Chief Khalsa Diwan president and Amritsar South MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Attari MLA Jaswinder Singh and Mayor Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia.

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