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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Soul-soothing Sufi poetry and a deep longing for divine love

Amritsar: Soul-soothing Sufi poetry and a deep longing for divine love

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:36 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Writer Sarbpreet Singh at Bhai Vir Singh Niwas Asthan in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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“Khwabgah vich vaasa mera, aas vasl di rakhdi haan (I make my home in the realm of dreams, forever yearning for the moment of union with my beloved).

These verses by Sarbpreet Singh reflects the longing of a seeker, while introducing him as one, who, through his books, has been opening windows to give glimpses of Punjab’s Sufi traditions and love with the divine.

Sufi traditions of Punjab have been surviving in the rhythm of a song, in verses passed down through generations. At Bhai Vir Singh Niwas Asthan here, author, playwright, podcaster and singer Sarbpreet Singh integrated this inheritance of mysticism and love, through a musical presentation of verses from his new book, \IKhwabgah: The House of Dreams\I. Singing his own original Sufi poetry, Singh offered the audience an encounter with this literary and spiritual tradition.

The choice of venue added another layer of significance to the occasion. The Niwas Asthan, once the residence of Bhai Vir Singh, eminent and revered Punjabi poet, writer, and thinker, is now preserved as a museum and library. It is a space deeply associated with Punjabi literature, spirituality and the search for a higher human purpose.

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Sarbpreet has been travelling with his book, a collection of 36 original poetry by the author, reflecting his deep engagement with Punjab’s Sufi greats Baba Farid, Shah Hussain, Sultan Bahu and Bulleh Shah.

As he takes on a book tour across Punjab, like a modern mystic, Sarbpreet has been singing to audiences and rekindling an engagement with a spiritual tradition that has travelled through the region for centuries.

He recently performed at the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival in Kasuali and at the Majha House, an epicentre of literary discourse right in the middle of Amritsar. “The word \IKhwabgah\I,” as Sarbpreet defined, “evokes a house of dreams, a place where the imagination and the spirit find refuge.” In Singh's collection, the metaphor opens into the expansive world of Sufi thought.

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\IKhwabgah\I draws inspiration from the great masters of the Sufi tradition while presenting original compositions by the author. The poems are presented in Gurmukhi and Shahmukhi, accompanied by English translations.

“The effort remains to translate the poetry in spirit and my own journey as a trace this subject,” he shared with the audience.

Singh's engagement with Sufi poetry is not new. His earlier book, "The Sufi's Nightingale", was a fictionalised exploration of the life of the sixteenth-century Punjabi mystic Shah Hussain and his extraordinary relationship with Madho Lal. With "Khwabgah", Singh moves from interpreting the poetic universe of a great mystic to creating within the tradition himself.

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Singh believes the Sufi masters are not merely historical figures to be remembered or quoted. “Their language, imagery and spiritual preoccupations become a living vocabulary through which a contemporary poet can explore the human condition.”

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