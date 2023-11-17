Amritsar: SRA celebrates 24th foundation day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram (SRA) Public School celebrated its 24th foundation day. This significant milestone in the school’s journey was marked with great enthusiasm and pride. The day’s commemorations began with the invocation of heavenly benedictions through a ‘Havan’ ceremony, conducted for the prosperity and well-being of the school. The event was attended by president Balbir Bajaj, Principal Vinodita Sankhyan, as well as the teachers and students of grade VI to VIII. School’s Principal Vinodita Sankhyan congratulated everyone and said that it had been a collaborative effort of the parents, teachers and the society Shri Ram Ashram Public School has carved a niche for itself in the short span of 24 years. The students, teachers and staff cherished the moment, shared their experiences and promised to put in their efforts in future also for the glorification of the school.

Spring Dale Shuttlers shine

Spring Dale School’s badminton team won accolades and secured medals during the state-level badminton competitions of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said that during the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan state badminton championship his team was adjudged the winners in the under-17 boys’ category. While sharing the medal tally, Sandhu added that during the tournament, the school team secured two gold, one silver and one bronze medal. “Similarly, at the Punjab State Badminton Tournament held at Mukandpur, Spring Dale shuttler Adhyayan Kakkar made his school proud by winning one gold and one silver medal,” said Sandhu. During the CBSE North Zone tournament too, the school’s team was adjudged the second runner up while rubbing shoulders with around 200 teams across the zone. While participating in the school state badminton tournament too his school team brought home three silver and one bronze medal.

Industrial visit to textile mill

DAV College always keeps on organising multiple co-curricular activities in order to develop the overall personality of the students. In a new initiative, the students of economics department in association with institution’s innovation council visited Khanna Products. Principal Amardeep Gupta opined that the industrial exposure provided them an opportunity to gain first-hand experience regarding fabric manufacture, finishing, dyeing and printing as well. The students also visited and recorded the process of digital printing, screen printing and sublimation printing, which shall be fruitful in their careers. Prof Anita Sekhri added that this trip was organised to celebrate national entrepreneurship day. She said that such activities diversify the students’ knowledge about their curriculum.

Children’s Day celebrated

Children’s Day was celebrated on the premises of Ashok Vatika Public School with great fervour. The children were told about the history and importance of 14th November that marks the birth anniversary of our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who was also popular as ‘Chacha Nehru’ for his love for children. Making this day memorable, teachers, presented a role play in the form of ‘Nukad Natak’. Through this thought provoking performance, the faculty members conveyed message of respecting the elders and fulfilling the duties towards the society. These efforts were highly appreciated by the students with loud cheers.