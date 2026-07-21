Amritsar: Stretches along BRTS corridor face neglect

While the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor was developed to provide faster and more efficient public transport in the city, the condition of its service lanes and slip roads has become a major concern due to years of neglect.

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Several stretches of the slip roads running parallel to the BRTS corridor have developed large potholes, uneven surfaces and damaged patches, making commute difficult. During the rainy season, the damaged roads accumulate water, increasing the risk of accidents.

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Two-wheeler riders are among the worst affected, with many reporting skidding and minor accidents. The BRTS project was introduced in Amritsar to ease traffic congestion and promote public transport by providing dedicated bus lanes. The adjoining slip roads, meant to facilitate local traffic and provide access to shops, residential areas and institutions, have received little attention in terms of maintenance.

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Commuters allege that repeated digging by utility agencies and delayed restoration have further worsened the condition of these roads. Encroachments at several locations have also narrowed the carriageway, adding to congestion.

Ironically, the Punjab Government has also decided to remove its dedicated bus corridor here. The Rs 600-crore project has finally reached the end of the road nearly a decade after it was launched. Approval had been granted to dismantle the corridor, signalling the end of the Metro Bus project.

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With the closure of the BRTS, the city's decades' old dream of having a reliable public transport system has also come to an end. The Metro Bus service has remained shut since July 2023, and its fleet of 92 buses has been gathering dust at the Verka Bypass depot, slowly turning into scrap.

Residents have urged the Municipal Corporation and the Public Works Department to undertake immediate repairs relay damaged stretches and improve drainage to prevent water logging during the rainy season. They say timely maintenance of the service lanes is also important as large number of vehicles use these roads every day.