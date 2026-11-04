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Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran: Student council takes oath at Chabal school

Tarn Taran: Student council takes oath at Chabal school

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Gurbaxpuri
Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 09:11 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Students during the ceremony. Photo by writer
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A new student council was elected on Tuesday at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chabal, under the investiture ceremony in which Principal Singh, a student of Class XII, was appointed as the head boy and Nimrat Kaur as the head girl, Ishmanpreet Singh, a student of Class XI was appointed as the vice head boy and Komalpreet Kaur as the vice head girl.

Apart from this, the House Captain and the 36-member student council was elected. The students took an oath to ensure their responsibilities towards the school and society with dedication. In her address, the school teacher Gurvinder Kaur made the students aware of their responsibilities.

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On this occasion, the school’s member-in-charge Manjit Singh Dhillon, Adarshpinder Singh Mann, Ajitpal Singh Aneja and the school’s principal Anurit Bawa addressed the students and inspired them to perform their work with full loyalty and fulfill their responsibilities towards the school and society with dedication.

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