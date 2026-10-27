Amritsar student Tiya earns invitation to visit global space challenge finale

From studying science in a classroom to exploring the possibilities of space technology, Tiya, a Class XII medical-stream student of the School of Eminence (SOE) for Girls, Mall Road, Amritsar, is set to take an exciting step towards discovering the frontiers of space research.

Tiya, accompanied by her mentor, Kamal Kumar, Lecturer in Chemistry, has been invited to attend the grand finale of the Global Event 2026 ViaSat: Space for Good India Challenge, scheduled for October 27 in New Delhi.

The event is expected to offer the student valuable exposure to satellite technologies, space research and innovative space-based solutions. Interactions with research scholars, innovators and experts will also give her an opportunity to understand emerging developments in the sector and explore the possibilities of pursuing scientific interests beyond conventional classroom learning. She was alos selected for Mission ShakthiSAT, an international all-girls lunar satellite mission supported by ISRO and IN-SPACe, earlier this year.

Principal Mandeep Kaur, while commending Tiya’s academic pursuit, said, “For a young student, such exposure can be transformative, opening up new perspectives on how scientific knowledge can be applied to address real-world challenges. The intersection of space technology, innovation and social good also highlights the growing relevance of science in shaping solutions for the future,” she said.

]Tiya’s invitation reflects on Amritsar’s government schools’ emphasis on encouraging students to develop scientific curiosity, explore new ideas and engage with opportunities beyond the school curriculum. For Tiya, the visit to New Delhi promises not just an educational experience, but a glimpse into a universe of possibilities.