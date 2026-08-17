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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar sub jail staff honoured on Independence Day

Amritsar sub jail staff honoured on Independence Day

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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A cop being honoured at the sub jail in Patti on Independence Day.
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The Independence Day celebrations at sub jail, Patti, saw Jail Superintendent Inderpreet Singh hoist the national flag, following which the jail force performed a salute ceremony.

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Inderpreet distributed laddus to jail employees and encouraged them to perform their duties with honesty and dedication. He motivated the prisoners to give up drugs and make every effort to improve their lives. Inderpreet honoured jail employees who had performed their duties well and awarded them certificates of appreciation.

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Warden Gurjit Singh was honoured with a certificate of appreciation and a prize by the Tarn Taran district administration for his services. A special meal was provided to prisoners lodged in the jail as per Punjab Prison Rules, 2022. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Patti, distributed laddus to the prisoners lodged in jail.

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