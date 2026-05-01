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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar swelters at 43°C amid heatwave

Amritsar swelters at 43°C amid heatwave

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:43 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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Schoolgirls cover their faces on a hot summer day in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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The sharp rise in temperature following recent rainfall has once again disrupted daily life in the holy city, with residents struggling against the scorching heat. The maximum temperature touched 43°C on Monday, and forecasts predict severe heatwave conditions and intense loo from May 19 onwards.

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The sudden spike in heat after a brief spell of pleasant weather has caused discomfort, particularly for daily wage workers, shopkeepers, traffic police personnel and commuters. Roads and markets saw reduced activity in the afternoon as people stayed indoors to avoid exposure.

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Several roadside vendors reported a sharp decline in business during peak hours. Medical experts have issued advisories urging residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses. Doctors warned of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially among children, the elderly and those with chronic conditions.

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Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Rajinderpal Kaur advised residents to drink plenty of water, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, and wear light cotton clothing. She recommended including fresh fruits, oral rehydration solutions and liquids in the daily diet.

The intense heat has also increased electricity consumption across the city as people rely heavily on air-conditioners, coolers and fans. Many areas reported higher power demand during the daytime.

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Weather forecasts stated that dry conditions are likely to continue over the next few days with heat wave conditions expected to intensify. Authorities have appealed to people to remain cautious and follow health advisories to stay safe during the ongoing heat spell.

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