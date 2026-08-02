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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Symbolic hunger strike by Community Health Officers

Amritsar: Symbolic hunger strike by Community Health Officers

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 09:07 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Community Health Officers (CHOs) of the district staged a one-day symbolic hunger strike at the Civil Hospital here on Saturday in response to a call given by the Community Health Officers’ Association Punjab.

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The association said that if no decision is taken on its pending demands during the meeting with the government sub-committee scheduled for August 4, it will launch an indefinite statewide protest across Punjab.

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Addressing the gathering, district president Jasmin Kaur, along with Jugraj Kaur, Ravinder Kaur, Jeevanjot Singh and other members, alleged that the government has repeatedly failed to fulfil its assurances. They said the association would no longer rely on verbal promises.

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The association is demanding the complete removal of the bank-mark condition from the order regarding the Rs 5,000 payment and the inclusion of the amount in the basic salary.

Other demands include the grant of a loyalty bonus for Community Health Officers, immediate approval of a regular cadre, release of pending incentive payments and necessary amendments to the incentive policy. The association reiterated that it expects the government to take a favourable decision on these demands during the August 4 sub-committee meeting.

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