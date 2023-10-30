Amritsar, Tarn Taran register most number of farm fire cases

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, October 29

Acting tough against the violation of ban on burning crop residue in paddy fields after harvesting, the district administration has booked two more farmers under Section 188 of the IPC on Sunday. The accused, both residents of Harsha Chinna village, had burnt stubble on four acres of land in the vicinity of Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport here on Saturday.

With this, the administration has got FIRs registered against a total of four farmers for violation of ban orders imposed by the Deputy Commissioner under Section 144 of CrPC. The district administration has warned farmers against the burning of crop residue.

The figures Amritsar dist reported 57 live farm fire incidents as per Punjab Remote Sensing Centre on Sunday. Total count has reached 1,060.

Tarn Taran reported second highest number of 646 farm fire incidents. Amritsar & Tarn Taran account for nearly 32% of the total 5,254 farm fire cases in state.

A fine of Rs 9 lakh imposed on farmers as environmental compensation as per the NGT guidelines.

With the district reporting 57 live farm fire incidents as reported by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre on Sunday, the total count of incidents during the season has reached 1060. The district has reported the highest number of farm fire incidents till date during the current season.

The neighbouring border district of Tarn Taran has reported the second highest number of 646 farm fire incidents during the current season. The two border districts, Amritsar and Tarn Taran, cumulatively account for nearly 32 per cent of the total 5254 farm fire cases in the state.

Officials of the district administration stated that action has been taken against the violators and till date a fine of Rs 9 lakh has been imposed on the farmers as environmental compensation as per National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines. The officials stated that after getting a report from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, an agriculture department team visits the place for physical verification of fire.

The team then submits a report with the office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) concerned for further action after which a recommendation is made for taking action. A look at the data of farm fire incidents reported daily from the district since September 16 would reveal that the number of farm fire cases is higher on public holidays, including weekends.

“The farmers might be presuming that no government employee would visit the fields on holidays and Sundays for physical verification,” said an agriculture department official, adding that the teams are working day and night to stop the practice.

