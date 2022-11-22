Amritsar: Teacher accuses school of defying order reinstating her

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 21

Shweta Chatrath, a former teacher at The Millennium School — who was terminated in 2019 without a prior notice — has accused the school management of defying an order of the Punjab Educational Tribunal directing the school to reinstate her.

Following her termination back in 2019, Shweta had approached the Punjab Educational Tribunal against the move. Finally, on July 20, the tribunal doled out an order for her reinstatement. Part of the order read, “the termination order is set aside and the appellant is reinstated with immediate effect."

“The order was passed in July 2022. The school management also acknowledged that they had received a copy of the order. Months have passed, but the school management is yet to reinstate me," rued Shweta. She added, "I have already approached the school authorities, but I was just told that they would get back to me."

She has filed a complaint over the non-compliance of the tribunal order by the school management with the DEO office. The Millenium School Principal Shailja Tandon, claimed that the school has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the tribunal order. "We will be pursuing it further,” she said.

However, Shweta said she has yet not received any notice from the court in this regard. The District Education office issued a letter demanding that the school management present a copy of the appeal made in the High Court against the order.