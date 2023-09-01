Amritsar teacher bags Fulbright scholarship

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 31

In a first for district, a government school teacher from Ajnala, Dinesh Kumar, has been shortlisted for the Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement (TEA) programme-2024. Dinesh Kumar and Amandeep Singh, another government school teacher from Ludhiana, are among the six shortlisted teachers from India, who will be attending the prestigious FTEA programme in the US later this year.

Dinesh, a biology teacher at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Ajnala, said, “We will also be engaged in a 40-day field training where we will be attached to several institutions and schools as educators. It is a matter of pride for me to be selected as the first-ever teacher from Punjab for the prestigious Fulbright TEA (Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement) programme in 2024,” said Dinesh.