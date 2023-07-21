Amritsar: Teacher injured during snatching

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Rakesh Kumari, a private school teacher who was going to school on an e-rickshaw, suffered injuries after she fell on the road when two bike-borne persons snatched her purse yesterday. Goswami Gaurav Kumar, the victim’s brother, told the police that she was going to her school on Loharaka road and reached near Chita Gumat road when the miscreants snatched her purse. During the incident, she fell on the road and was injured. She was admitted to a private hospital where she was under treatment. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B (2) and 34 of IPC. Further investigations are in progress. TNS

Married woman raped, 1 booked

Amritsar: A married woman was raped by a man in Kotli Dasundhi village falling under Bhindi Saida police station. The incident occurred six days ago while a complaint was lodged with the police only yesterday. The accused was identified as Bagga Singh of the same village. Following her complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 376 of IPC. Police said raids were on to nab the accused while medical examination of the victim was conducted. TNS

Snatcher nabbed with public help

Amritsar: A snatcher, identified as Sarabjit Singh of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar area, was nabbed by bystanders when he was trying to escape after snatching the gold ear-ring of a woman in Maqboolpura area. He was later handed over to the police which registered a case in this connection. The police also recovered a toy pistol from the snatcher’s possession. The bike used in the crime was also seized. It was found to have been stolen from the Company Bagh area.