Amritsar teen wins wrestling gold

Amritsar, November 7
Uday Sharma, 17, has become the only wrestler from the city to win gold medals in the 65-kg freestyle and 67-kg Greco-Roman style in the Under-19 category at the recently concluded State School Championship held in Faridkot. Following this, he was selected for the National School Games to be held in the last week of this month in New Delhi.
During the district-level wrestling tournaments held this year, Uday, a student of Spring Dale School, had secured two gold medals by winning the final matches of freestyle wrestling in the 65-kg category.
Earlier, he won the first place in the 65-kg Under-17 State Wrestling Championship held this year and had already participated in the Under-15 National Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship held in Ranchi in 2021 and the Under-17 Federation Wrestling Cup held in New Delhi in December 2022.
