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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Tennis ball cricket from September 18

Amritsar: Tennis ball cricket from September 18

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:19 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Block-level tennis ball cricket competitions for boys and girls in the under-14 and above age categories will be held across the district from September 18 to 20 as part of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026, Season 4, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Pallavi Mishra said the Punjab government and the Department of Sports were organising block-, district- and state-level competitions under the sports programme to promote a sporting culture among youngsters, nurture talent and encourage youth to stay away from drugs.

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She said the competitions would be held at designated schools and sports grounds in various blocks of the district, including Chogawan, Attari, Verka, Ajnala, Municipal Corporation Amritsar, Rayya, Majitha, Jandiala Guru and Harsha Chhina.

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Interested players can register online through the official sports portal For further information, players can contact the office of the District Sports Officer.

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