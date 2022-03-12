Amritsar: Theatre back to life, again

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Punjabi Theatre Academy, UK, in collaboration with Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi and Sona Academy on Friday opened the three-day theatre festival at Virsa Vihar. The festival is being organised to encourage and revive live theatre performances after the long disruption caused due to the pandemic. The inaugural day saw Punjabi play ‘Hind Da Rakha’ being staged at the auditorium. Written by Tejinder Sindhra and directed by Narinder Sanghi, the play ‘Hind Da Rakha’ is dedicated to the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was also called ‘Hind Di Chaddar’. The two-hour long play depicted the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur right from his birth to his martyrdom. It was a light and sound play, giving glimpses of his fight against forced religious conversions and how he was beheaded on the orders by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The three-day festival will also host interactions between artistes and theatre persons with the audience after the play. The first day saw noted names in Punjabi theatre such as Kewal Dhaliwal, Jatinder Brar and others in the audience.