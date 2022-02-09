Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 8

After there were reports that children were being hired for the campaigning, the district Election Commission prohibited child labour during campaigning with a stern warning that violators would be strictly punished.

Children were seen settling and arranging chairs by tent owners, especially in remote parts of the district.

Many of them were pressed for serving water, tea and coffee during small meetings. Those in the know-how of the development flayed the attempt to engage children and said children in order to supplement their family income were being hired on daily wages. Earlier, they used to be engaged during harvesting as well.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira says: “As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), child labour is strictly prohibited during the election campaign and strict action would be taken if any candidate or party employs child labour during the election campaign,” he said.

Legal action to be initiated

The District Electoral Officer said action would be taken against those involved in transporting propaganda or propaganda materials from children or engaging in child labour in election-related activities. He directed all candidates and political parties to strictly comply with the rules in this regard.

Three counting centres for 4 seats in Tarn Taran district

Tarn Taran: The district administration has established three counting centres for four Vidhan Sabha constituencies of the district — Tarn Taran, Khemkaran, Patti and Khadoor Sahib. District Election Officer-cum-District Magistrate Kulwant Singh said for Tarn Taran and Khemkaran, the local Maharaja Ranjit Singh Public School had been selected as a counting centre, whereas for Patti — Punjab Law College Usman and for Khadoor Sahib constituency — Sri Guru Angad Dev College, Khadoor Sahib, have been established as counting centres. He said he inspected Patti counting centre on Tuesday and took stock of the arrangements. He said on February 20, there would be polling of votes and the counting would be conducted on March 10 at the respective centre. The counting centres, passages and strong rooms were being equipped with CCTV cameras and would be connected with the district control room. Elaborate security arrangements would be made at the counting centres, he said. OC