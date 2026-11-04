Amritsar: Three arms and drug supply networks busted, 11 arrested

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police claimed to have busted three alleged illegal arms and drug supply networks with the arrest of 11 persons, including two juveniles, today.

Two hand grenades, 12 pistols, 33 live cartridges and 310.10 gm of heroin here today.

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Those arrested have been identified as Bobby (21) of Nirankari Colony, Samayal Singh (18) of Cheema Khurd village in Tarn Taran, Satmol Singh, alias Thekedar (20), of Rattan Singh Chowk, Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, alias Bhundi (23), Akashdeep Singh (22) and Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash (20), all residents of Naraingarh in Chheharta.

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The others are Shamsher Singh, alias Shera (20), and Gurbir Singh, alias Billa (18), of Bainka village in Tarn Taran, and Vishal Singh, alias Kalu (24), of Jandiala Guru.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers and gangsters, who allegedly facilitated the supply of illegal weapons and narcotics through drones. The consignments were further distributed among criminal elements, he added.

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According to the police, the recovered weapons were allegedly used in firing gunshots at houses and shops to intimidate people and pressure them into meeting extortion demands.

Sharing details of the operations, Commissioner of Police Harmanbir Singh Gill said the first operation was conducted by the Ranjit Avenue police, who arrested Bobby, Samayal Singh and Satmol Singh. Four illegal pistols and 10 live cartridges were initially recovered from them. Three more pistols were subsequently recovered on their disclosure, taking the total recovery in the case to seven pistols.

In the second operation, the Chheharta police arrested Harpreet Singh, alias Bhundi, along with a juvenile, and recovered two pistols and four live cartridges. Further investigation led to the apprehension of another juvenile and two associates, Akashdeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash. The police recovered two hand grenades and 15 live cartridges in this operation.

In the third operation, the Sultanwind police arrested Shamsher Singh, alias Shera, Vishal Singh, alias Kalu, and Gurbir Singh, alias Billa. Three pistols, four live cartridges and 310.10 gm of heroin were recovered from them.

The seized weapons included three China-made .30 bore pistols, two .30 bore PX5 Storm pistols, one 9 mm Zigana, one 9 mm Glock, three other .30 bore pistols, one .32 bore pistol and one .315 bore country-made weapon. The police also impounded a motorcycle.

Three separate FIRs have been registered at the Ranjit Avenue, Chheharta and Sultanwind police stations under the Arms Act, the NDPS Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The DGP said further investigation was underway to establish the backward and forward linkages of the networks, identify other associates and dismantle the wider supply chains.