Amritsar: Three booked for fraud

Amritsar: The city police have booked three persons for duping a local resident on the pretext of getting his kin recruited in the Army. Those booked was identified as Hardev Singh of Riyali Khurd in Batala and his two unknown accomplices. The complainant, Darshan Singh, alleged that they took Rs 4 lakh from him for getting his son recruited in the Army. He said one of the accused posed as Army Colonel and other as a head clerk in the Army. They had defrauded a total of Rs 20 lakh from several other persons in this way. The police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC in this regard. tns
One nabbed with 66-gm heroin
Amritsar: The Maqboolpura police have arrested Harjinder Singh of Maqboolpura locality for allegedly possessing 66gm of heroin. He was nabbed by a police patrolling party. A case has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief
Says resigning will mean admitting guilt | Don’t use protest...
SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe
CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months
EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts
Jaishankar assails Pakistan for backing cross-border terrori...
UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case
Afzal Ansari set to lose LS membership
A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery
Three officers posted to units deployed along China | Two at...