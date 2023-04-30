Amritsar: Three booked for fraud

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city police have booked three persons for duping a local resident on the pretext of getting his kin recruited in the Army. Those booked was identified as Hardev Singh of Riyali Khurd in Batala and his two unknown accomplices. The complainant, Darshan Singh, alleged that they took Rs 4 lakh from him for getting his son recruited in the Army. He said one of the accused posed as Army Colonel and other as a head clerk in the Army. They had defrauded a total of Rs 20 lakh from several other persons in this way. The police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC in this regard. tns

One nabbed with 66-gm heroin

Amritsar: The Maqboolpura police have arrested Harjinder Singh of Maqboolpura locality for allegedly possessing 66gm of heroin. He was nabbed by a police patrolling party. A case has been registered.