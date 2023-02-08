 Amritsar to be developed into hub of religious, patriotic tourism: Punjab CM : The Tribune India

Amritsar to be developed into hub of religious, patriotic tourism: Punjab CM

Members of an industrial association hand over a memorandum to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Amritsar on Tuesday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 7

Industrialists and traders’ associations put forth their demands during an interaction with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Ahead of the two-day progressive Punjab Investors Summit to be held in Mohali on February 23, he was in the holy city today to mobilise entrepreneurs. He said the city of Golden Temple would be further developed into a hub of religious and patriotic tourism and every effort would be made for the promotion of the tourism sector.

He assured the local industrialists that while promoting the tourism sector preference would be given to the local industry.

“Rather than inviting big players from within the country and abroad, priority will be given to the local industrialists for developing these tourist spots. This will allow local industrialists to flex their muscles in the sector and help emerge Punjab as a hub of tourism,” he said.

He stated that a plan was afoot to boost the agro-industry in a big way as the state produces 80 per cent of the total basmati produced in the country. Efforts would be made to enhance this production. He anticipated that this would revolutionise the industrial sector and supplement the income of farmers, besides saving precious natural resource in the form of water.

Striking an emotional chord with the entrepreneurs, the CM asked them not to go anywhere rather focusing on expanding their business here to serve their motherland. He said the state government was already providing a conducive environment to the industry in the state.

“Punjabi entrepreneurs have proved their mettle across the globe and now they should focus on growth within the state. This move will open new vistas of employment for youth, besides giving a major push to industry,” the CM said.

The CM said the government introduced new industrial policy for Punjab to give further impetus to the industry and commerce. He said this policy had been framed after due consultations with all stakeholders, especially industrialists.

A delegation of the Amritsar Textile Processor Association, led by Krishan Kumar Sharma and members of the Focal Point United Industries Association, led by its chairman Kamal Dalmia, handed over memorandums to the government.

