Amritsar: Traders write to Centre, seek agency to revive sagging industry

To revive the dying industry, traders have shot off a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to get a nodal agency established in the town.

Parmjit Singh Gill, president, Batala Industrial Estate Factories Association (BIEFA), said the Punjab Youth and Industrial Development Mission would breathe life into the otherwise sagging businesses.

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As many as 56 factories come under the umbrella of the Batala Industrial Estate Factories Association.

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“Punjab’s long-term security and stability are linked to the economic prosperity of the border region. The state has made immense contribution to India’s national security, agriculture and industrial development. However, traditional industrial centres, such as Batala, now require renewed investment, modern technology and sustainable employment opportunities,” Gill said.

He added that the fight against drugs could not be won through law enforcement alone, it must be supported by meaningful employment, skill enhancement and social rehabilitation. The establishment of the PYIDM covering the border districts of Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Ferozpur and Fazilka can go a long way to bolster the industry which, at present, is at its lowest ebb.”

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He added that the agency would revitalise traditional manufacturing centres, strengthen MSMEs, modernise industrial infrastructure and encourage fresh investment in the border districts. Such an initiative would create skilled employment and strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities.