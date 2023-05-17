Amritsar: Traffic cop, resident clash; video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

High drama prevailed outside Khalsa College when a scooterist entangled in fight with the policemen at a naka here today. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

A cop scuffles with a man in Amritsar on Tuesday. Vishal Kumar

According to the information, traffic police cops intercepted a middle-aged man and asked him to show the documents related to the scooter. One of the cops reportedly removed the keys of his vehicle scooter which provoked the rider to enter into an altercation.

Heated argument turned violent and the duo entered into a clash. Other police personnel also entered in it. The police personnel removed the turban of the man after which he became aggressive.

The scooter-rider alleged that the policeman was forcibly taking the keys of his vehicle, which he objected. He said that he did not refuse to get the documents of his vehicle checked. He alleged that the police personnel forcibly removed his turban and insulted him.

On the other hand, the policeman said that the scooter-rider torn his uniform. After receiving information about the incident, senior police officers also reached the spot and initiated investigation.