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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Trio having links with gangster Happy Jatt held; pistol, hawala cash seized

Amritsar: Trio having links with gangster Happy Jatt held; pistol, hawala cash seized

Was in touch with Pakistan handlers, probe on to trace source, say cops

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:34 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Police personnel brief the media about the seizure and the arrest in Amritsar on Sunday.
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The Amritsar rural police have arrested three persons and recovered a 9-mm pistol, live cartridges and a large sum of cash transacted during hawala deals.

They are learnt to be associated with foreign-based gangster Happy Jatt, who originally hails from Jandiala Guru. The accused were also in contact with a Pakistan-based handler, the police said.

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The accused have been identified as Gursewak Singh of Rampura village, Sajan of Khuh Kundian Wala, Batala road, Malkeet Singh of Rampura village and Yuvraj Singh of Nawan Kot village.

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According to the police, apart from a 9mm Glock pistol, three live cartridges, a mobile phone, a magazine, a sum of Rs 1.05 lakh was also recovered from their possession.

Riding two unregistered motorcycles, the accused were intercepted during a hightech naka at the Amritsar-Tarn Taran T-point. They were coming from the Beas side, the police said.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused ferried weapons, drugs and money made through hawala deals at the behest of Happy Jatt and their handlers in Pakistan,

said Baljit Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jandiala Guru.

The police now are investigating the source of the weapon and ammunition and the motive for

which those were

allegedly procured.

Their forward and backward links are also being established in order to expose the entire module. More recoveries and arrests are likely in future, the police said.

A case under Section 25(1-A) of the Arms Act has been registered against them.

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