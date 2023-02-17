Amritsar: Two booked for fraud

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Kamboh police have booked two persons for allegedly duping a local resident of getting him recruited in the Punjab Police. The victim alleged that the accused took Rs 11.50 lakh from him to get him recruited in the Police Department. The victim said neither the accused get him recruited nor returned the money. Those booked were identified as Jaswinder Singh of Dhingra Colony and Kulwant Singh of Gumtala. They were booked following a probe conducted by DSP Attari. TNS

Mobile phone, cash snatched

Amritsar: Armed persons snatched a mobile phone and cash from a local resident, identified as Janak Raj of Verka. He told the police that on Tuesday he was going to his duty at a school when three unidentified persons came on a bike and snatched his mobile phone. The accused also took away his purse and injured him with a sharp weapon. The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC against unidentified persons. TNS

Construction in prohibited area

Amritsar: The Maqboolpura police have booked three persons for carrying out construction work in the prohibited area near Army ammunition dump at Vallah. Those booked were identified as Sucha Singh, Gurwinder Singh and Kuldeep Singh, all residents of Vallah. TNS

‘Watch out for crop diseases’

Amritsar: The Agriculture Department has warned farmers against Karnal bunt and yellow rust diseases which afflict the wheat crop and use only recommended pesticides to control the problem. Karnal bunt (KB), a fungal disease affecting wheat crop, is known to partially transform wheat grains into black mass of fungal spores. Yellow rust too is a major disease that hits the wheat crop. Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill said the farmers must visit their fields daily and inspect all fields for the symptoms of any disease. He said the timely spray of fungicides recommended by Punjab Agricultural University would help in saving the crop from damage. tns

Protest march for ‘Bandi Singhs’

Amritsar: Members of various Sikh organisations took out a march from Golden Gate to the Golden Temple where they held a prayer for the release of Bandi Singhs, justice for desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, Behbal Kalan firing and other such incidents. Prof Baljinder Singh from Jathedar Jagtar Singh Hawara Committee said: “We are protesting against the role of various governments on panthic issues.” He accused the Centre and state of not being serious in finding solutions to panthic problems. The leaders accused political parties of only being bothered to get votes. They demanded that the prisoners who have completed their sentence should be released immediately. Members of the Sirlath Khalsa, Sikh Youth Federation Bhindrawala and Satkar Committee were also present.