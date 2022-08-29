Amritsar: Two booked for raping minor

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: A minor girl was allegedly raped by two youths in a hotel located near the Golden Temple. The police have registered a case. Those booked were identified as Gurpreet Singh of Maqboolpura and Prince of the Judge Nagar locality here. A case under Sections 376-D and 366 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered against them. The 16-year-old victim in her statement to the police alleged that around two months ago she got befriended with Gupreet Singh, who used to propose her for marriage. She said on August 26, at around 1 am, the accused came to her house and said they would run away and get married. She alleged that the accused took her to the Golden Temple and later to a hotel room, where Gurpreet and his friend Prince raped her. The police said raids were on to arrest the accused who were absconding since the incident. TNS

Former MLA to be cremated today

Tarn Taran: Congress MLA from Tarn Taran Dr Dharambir Agnihotri, who died of heart attack in Amritsar on Saturday, will be cremated at his native village Sheron on Monday. He entered active politics from Sheron village as he was elected the sarpanch of the village more than 40 years ago. Sarthik Sharma, a close relative of the family, said due to some unavoidable circumstances, his daughter Nidhi Agnihotri, who is settled in the US, would not be able to attend the cremation. Meanwhile, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, AAP MLA from Tarn Taran, Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, former Tarn Taran MLA Harmit Singh Sandhu and former Patti MLA Harminder Singh Gill expressed condolences to the bereaved family on Sunday.