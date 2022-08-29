Amritsar: Two booked for raping minor

Amritsar: A minor girl was allegedly raped by two youths in a hotel located near the Golden Temple. The police have registered a case. Those booked were identified as Gurpreet Singh of Maqboolpura and Prince of the Judge Nagar locality here. A case under Sections 376-D and 366 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered against them. The 16-year-old victim in her statement to the police alleged that around two months ago she got befriended with Gupreet Singh, who used to propose her for marriage. She said on August 26, at around 1 am, the accused came to her house and said they would run away and get married. She alleged that the accused took her to the Golden Temple and later to a hotel room, where Gurpreet and his friend Prince raped her. The police said raids were on to arrest the accused who were absconding since the incident. TNS
Former MLA to be cremated today
Tarn Taran: Congress MLA from Tarn Taran Dr Dharambir Agnihotri, who died of heart attack in Amritsar on Saturday, will be cremated at his native village Sheron on Monday. He entered active politics from Sheron village as he was elected the sarpanch of the village more than 40 years ago. Sarthik Sharma, a close relative of the family, said due to some unavoidable circumstances, his daughter Nidhi Agnihotri, who is settled in the US, would not be able to attend the cremation. Meanwhile, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, AAP MLA from Tarn Taran, Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, former Tarn Taran MLA Harmit Singh Sandhu and former Patti MLA Harminder Singh Gill expressed condolences to the bereaved family on Sunday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...