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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Two-day Ayushman card camp organised

Amritsar: Two-day Ayushman card camp organised

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Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:48 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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A two-day camp under the Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme was organised at the District Courts, Tarn Taran, on Monday to facilitate eligible beneficiaries in obtaining Ayushman cards and accessing free treatment benefits of up to Rs 10 lakh.

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The camp was organised in collaboration with the District Administration, Tarn Taran, under the leadership of Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Tarn Taran, Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa.

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Officers and employees of the District Courts participated in the camp, during which eligible staff members got their Ayushman cards made.

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Bajwa said the camp would continue on Tuesday and beneficiaries who could not get their cards made on the first day could avail themselves of the facility on the second day.

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