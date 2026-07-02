Amritsar: Two groups resort to firing over DJ songs

Firing took place between two groups over songs played on the DJ at a birthday party at Black Kettle Restaurant in Patti late on Monday night.

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The police seized two shells and a live cartridge from the spot. The investigating officer in the case, ASI Harjinder Singh, said a party was going on there regarding the birthday of Dimapjit Singh, a resident of Assal Chowk, Patti, in which firing took place between the two groups.

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