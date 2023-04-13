Amritsar: Two held with 1.5-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city police have confiscated 1.5-kg opium and arrested two drug peddlers, identified as Jagjit Singh of Harsha Chhina village and Sandeep Singh of Johal Kesa Singh village. ACP Varinder Singh Khosa said they were going in a car (PB-89-7796). From Roop Avenue area, they came on the main road. When the police signalled them to stop, they tried to flee the spot, but were overpowered and during search, the police seized the opium. A case was registered and they were brought on police remand for further investigations. tns

Rs 4.47-lakh drug money seized

Amritsar: The Maqboolpura police have seized Rs 4.47 lakh of drug proceeds from Sunny Singh, alias Lifafa, a resident of Maqboopura area. He was arrested by the police three days ago with 50-gm heroin. During interrogation, the police seized the drug money from his residence. Further investigation was underway.