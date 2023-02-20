Amritsar: Two involved in kidnapping, Rs 10L extortion case nabbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 19

With the arrest of two persons, the city police claimed to have busted a gang of extortionists, which was involved in the kidnapping of a local resident and extorting Rs 10 lakh from him.

Those arrested were identified as Jaskaran Khanna, alias Kaka, of Hukum Singh Road and Ajay Negi of Sharipura area. However, their six accomplices are still absconding and the police said raids were on to nab them.

Those absconding have been identified as Bhupinder Singh, alias Laddi of Sharifpura, Kunal Mahajan alias Keshan alias Kan of Shivala Road, Mayank Mahajan and Sahil Duggal alias Lalli of Sharifpura locality. Two of their accomplices were yet to be identified.

The police also recovered Rs 16,000 from the possession of Khanna and Negi. The duo had picked up the cash from the father of the victim.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said the accused had kidnapped Shivam Sood, a grocery store owner, on February 2 from outside his house when he had just reached there. Sood told the police as he came out of his car, a bike-borne youth hit his bike. As they indulged into arguments, a car stopped nearby him. Three of occupants bundled him into a car and fled away.

Sood told the police that the accused posed as accomplices of Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded Rs 10 lakh as extortion while pointing pistols at him. He said he got afraid and called his father asking him to hand over the amount to his friend. He said the accused then called his accomplices who took the amount from his father. He said the accused then let him off while threatening to shoot his entire family in case he revealed the incident to anyone.

Khosa said the victim informed the police next day following which a case was registered at the Sadar police station under Sections 365, 384, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered against unknown persons.

Following an initial probe, the police nabbed Jaskaran and Ajay and their interrogation led to the identification of their accomplices. While Bhupinder had three criminal cases, including attempt to murder, Kunal Mahajan had a murder case registered against him.