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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Two law students from GNDU get international exposure

Amritsar: Two law students from GNDU get international exposure

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T Velmurugan
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:42 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Two students of Guru Nanak Dev University’s Department of Law have represented the university at international academic programmes in South Africa and Russia, gaining exposure to global legal practices and interdisciplinary learning.

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Anirudh Arora and Negaia Singh, students of the BA LLB seventh semester, participated in international academic programmes in Cape Town and Moscow respectively.

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Dr Meenu Verma, Head, Department of Law, said Anirudh attended an International Apprenticeship Programme in Cape Town, South Africa, where he was selected among 35 participants from more than 30 countries. The programme provided him an opportunity to interact with students, professionals and organisations working in the fields of human rights and social justice.

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Negaia Singh attended an International Summer School in Moscow, Russia, which brought together students, lawyers, researchers and professionals from more than 25 countries for academic exchange and interdisciplinary learning.

Dr Verma said such programmes exposed students to legal systems, professional practices and perspectives that they would not normally encounter in a domestic classroom.

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Anirudh said his selection was a meaningful achievement as it indicated that his profile was considered suitable for an international cohort. He said the Cape Town programme dealt with human rights, social justice and international legal issues.

Dr Verma felicitated both students for their academic achievements and contribution to the university’s growing international academic engagement.

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