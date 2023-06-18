Amritsar: Two nabbed for firing at couple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 17

The Chheharta police have arrested two persons in connection with the firing incident occurred in the Khandwala area on June 9 in which a couple was shot at by two motorcycle-borne persons.

The victims — Sandeep Kumar and his wife Kiran Thapa — had sustained splinter injuries. Sandeep was going to leave Kiran at a private hospital where she works as receptionist.

Those arrested were identified as Rahul Kumar of Kale Road and Shankar of Azad Road. The police have confiscated a country-made pistol, eight bullets and a bike used in the crime from their possession.

Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said accused Rahul was cousin of the victim and they had property dispute which led to the incident. The accused were arrested three days ago and during their interrogation, the police confiscated the country-made pistol which was used in the crime along with live cartridges. He said further investigations were under progress.