Amritsar: Two nabbed for teacher's murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 25

The Sadar police have arrested two persons on the charge of murder a month after a government teacher, identified as Kuljit Singh, was found dead under mysterious circumstances here.

The deceased was deputed as a booth-level officer during the recently held Assembly polls. He did not return home from his duty. The police had earlier initiated inquest proceedings after finding his body.

The two arrested accused were identified as Gurjant Singh of Green Land Colony and Ajay Gill of Dutta Enclave. Besides the two accused, the police also booked Sharanjit Singh, alias Sunny Datar, of Bille Wala Chowk in the Mohkampura area in the case.

Datar was recently arrested by the police after he, along with his unknown accomplices, had injured a local resident, Jatinder Singh Judge, three days ago. At present, He is lodged in jail.

Kirpal Singh, father of the deceased, told the police that Kuljit (45) was his elder son and was posted as teacher at a government school in Jethuwal village. During the Assembly elections, he was deputed as a booth-level officer at Sun Valley School in the Amritsar North constituency. He said on February 14, he went to his duty on his scooter but did not return.

He said he tried to find his son but in vain. He said later, he lodged a complaint with the Mai Bhaggo College police chowki.

Kirpal Singh said three days later his body was found from near the railway line in the Mohkampura area. Then, the police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. Later, it was found that the accused kidnapped and poisoned him to death.

Gurbinder Singh, SHO, Sadar police station, said during investigation it was found that the accused had some monetary dispute with Kuljit. Gurjant had borrowed some money from Kuljit. As he did not return the money, it led to a dispute between them. He said the exact cause of death would be ascertained after getting the autopsy report.