Amritsar: Two robbers held, 1 at large

Amritsar, June 6
Chatiwind police have nabbed two robbers, while one of their accomplices fled after firing in the air, when a police team signalled them to stop near Mehma village drain here on Sunday.
Those arrested have been identified Bikramjit Singh and Sunny Singh, both residents of Pandori village. Their accomplice, who escaped, was identified as Akashdeep Singh of the same village. The police have registered a case under Section 336 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against them.
Due to Operation Bluestar anniversary, the Punjab Police were on alert and therefore a naka was laid on the Pandori-Mehma village road. The police team signalled a bike to stop. Akashdeep, who was riding pillion, alighted and fled towards the corn fields. Cops tried chasing him, but he took out a pistol and fired a couple of gunshots in the air and then managed to escape.
The police have recovered three bullets from Sunny Singh. He said Akashdeep asked him to keep the same in the pocket. Their interrogation revealed that they used to rob people after pointing a pistol at them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt
Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...
Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it
Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...
In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel
Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...