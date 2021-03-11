Amritsar: Two robbers held, 1 at large

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 6

Chatiwind police have nabbed two robbers, while one of their accomplices fled after firing in the air, when a police team signalled them to stop near Mehma village drain here on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified Bikramjit Singh and Sunny Singh, both residents of Pandori village. Their accomplice, who escaped, was identified as Akashdeep Singh of the same village. The police have registered a case under Section 336 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against them.

Due to Operation Bluestar anniversary, the Punjab Police were on alert and therefore a naka was laid on the Pandori-Mehma village road. The police team signalled a bike to stop. Akashdeep, who was riding pillion, alighted and fled towards the corn fields. Cops tried chasing him, but he took out a pistol and fired a couple of gunshots in the air and then managed to escape.

The police have recovered three bullets from Sunny Singh. He said Akashdeep asked him to keep the same in the pocket. Their interrogation revealed that they used to rob people after pointing a pistol at them.