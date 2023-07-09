Amritsar: Two snatchers held with bike

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city police arrested two snatchers with a motorcycle being used in crime and a snatched mobile phone at the Civil Lines area on Saturday. Those arrested have been identified as Kishan Singh, a resident of Dalam village, and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, of Navi Abadi area. Inspector Gagandeep Singh, SHO, Civil Lines police station, said a police team led by ASI Kulwinder Singh arrested the accused - Kishan Singh and Harpreet Singh - with the help of people. The accused would be produced in a court. A case under Sections 379-B, 411 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Civil Lines police station. tns

Three held with 200-gm ganja

Amritsar: The city police arrested three persons with 200-gram ganja and seized their car on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Manish Sharman, alias Mannu, a resident of Kot Ghanai Lal, Sultanwind Road; Tarundeep Singh, alias Tarun, a resident of Ajit Nagar, Amritsar; and Amandeep Singh, alias Aman, a resident of Gulmarg Avenue, GT Road, Amritsar. Amolkdeep Singh, SHO, Maqboolpura police station, said while on patrol cops intercepted their car and recovered the contraband from it.