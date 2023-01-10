Amritsar: Two vehicle lifters nabbed

Amritsar: Cantonment police have arrested two vehicle lifters, identified as Gurjit Singh of Riar village and Lawrence of Bhakha Hari Singh village. The police recovered four bikes from their possession. A case under Sections 379, 411 and 34 of the IPC was registered against them and further investigations were underway. TNS
Banned string seized, 1 held
Amritsar: The Division C Police have arrested a woman for allegedly possessing 19 rolls of Chinese kite string. The police said that she was held yesterday following a tip off. She was involved in illegal sale of synthetic kite string which was banned by the district administration. TNS
Two held for gambling
Amritsar: The Sadar police have arrested two persons, Manish of Gokul Vihar and Sham Babu of Vishal Vihar, on charges of gambling. A case has been registered.
