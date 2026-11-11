Amritsar: Two years on, Nehru complex parking woes persist

Two years after then Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) chairman Ashok Talwar announced plans to install boom barriers at the open-air parking area of the Nehru Shopping Complex to prevent outsiders from parking their vehicles there, little has changed on the ground.

Shop owners in the complex have been demanding restrictions on the entry and parking of vehicles in the open-air parking area. Their long-standing demand is that shoppers and other visitors to the complex and adjoining areas should use the paid multi-storey parking facility, which forms part of the complex.

Vikas Narang, a shop owner in the complex, said a comprehensive vehicle parking management plan was required. One possible solution, he suggested, was to shift vehicles parked for the entire day to the multi-storey parking facility.

The open-air parking area, he said, should remain available on a rotational basis, allowing visitors and customers to park for shorter durations and ensuring smoother movement and better parking availability in a more organised manner.

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He said this had been a long-pending demand that remained unfulfilled. “By the time shops open between 10 am and 11 am, outsiders have already occupied the parking spaces and left for other destinations. This happens every day. We can do little except complain,” Narang remarked.

The paid multi-storey parking facility at the Nehru Shopping Complex remains under-utilised, while the free open-air parking area remains packed with vehicles throughout the day. This often leads to congestion, traffic bottlenecks, frequent snarls and inconvenience for motorists.

Rajan Bedi, who owns two shops in the complex, drew attention to the haphazardly parked vehicles in the free parking area. He said a majority of people park their vehicles in the complex and then leave for other places. In the event of an emergency, such as a fire, there would be no clear access for an ambulance or fire tender to reach the spot.

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An affordable multi-storey parking facility at the Nehru Shopping Complex could help address parking issues along the busy Lawrence Road and adjoining stretches.

A visit to the paid multi-storey parking facility revealed that it remained under-utilised. Besides, traders had dumped scrap and unused material in parts of the parking area.

Officials of the Amritsar Improvement Trust said a proposal to revamp both parking facilities at the Nehru Shopping Complex was still under consideration, but it could not be implemented due to technical reasons.