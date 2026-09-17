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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar under beguiling spell of Ramayana’s stage version

Amritsar under beguiling spell of Ramayana’s stage version

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:57 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Actor Ashutosh Rana plays Ravana during the screening of the play, Hamare Ram, in Guru Nanak Dev University
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The city and the mythological epic, Ramayana, are somewhere connected.

For, Ram Tirath and Sita Rasoi substantiate this historical fact.

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Ram Tirath is considered the abode of Rishi Valmiki, the author of Ramayana, while it is believed that Goddess Sita lived with her sons, Luv and Kush at Sita Rasoi.

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And, on Wednesday, the city got the chance to relive the ancient epic.

“Hamare Ram”, the stage version of the Sanskrit

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epic left the audience spellbound for nearly three-and-a-half hours at Dasmesh Auditorium in Guru Nanak Dev University.

Icing on the cake was actor Ashutosh Rana’s commanding portrayal of Ravana.

Organised by the Punjab Government as part of its efforts to promote the state’s cultural and spiritual heritage, the production seeks to present the story of Lord Rama not merely as an epic narrative, but as a vehicle for values such as truth, righteousness, compassion, unity and harmony.

The initiative also comes at a time when traditional stories are increasingly being presented through modern visual and theatrical formats to connect them with the younger audience. “Hamare Ram” combines elaborate sets, LED visuals, original music, choreography, traditional costumes and special effects while retaining the spiritual core of the Valmiki Ramayana.

Before the inaugural show, MLA (Amritsar Central)

Dr Ajay Gupta said the Punjab Government was organising 41 shows of the play across 12 cities. Four performances are scheduled

in Amritsar on September 16 and 17, with the shows being free of cost.

“Theatre can make timeless teachings accessible in an effective manner,” Gupta said, emphasising the role of such cultural programmes in introducing younger generations to India’s spiritual and ethical heritage.

The presentation of Ramayana through distinct light and sound direction, powerful dialogues, music and visual effects added

to the spectacle, while the performances provided

the emotional core of the production.

Ashutosh Rana, a seasoned actor, playing Ravana, drew sustained applause for his intense stage presence and dramatic delivery. His portrayal gave particular prominence to the complexity and theatrical grandeur of the character, making Ravana a memorable presence throughout the performance.

Directed by Gaurav Bhardwaj and produced by Felicity Theatre, “Hamare Ram” has been staged extensively in India and abroad since its debut in 2024.

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