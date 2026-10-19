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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Unused space under flyover to have sports zone

Amritsar: Unused space under flyover to have sports zone

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:30 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The project site under the Sultanwind-Tarn Taran flyover.
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A sports zone is set to come up under the Sultanwind-Tarn Taran flyover in Amritsar South.

Also, the facility will have boxed stadiums.

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Within two months, the deadline for the project’s completion, sports enthusiasts will be able to play badminton, football, basketball, volleyball and pickleball at the facility.

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To get the work completed at the earliest, MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar visited the site and directed officials concerned to meet the deadline.

The MLA said the facility would provide children and youngsters with a plethora of options. They can play, learn and also train.

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“Our objective is to get youngsters inclined to sports, nurture their talent and strengthen the sporting culture in the city,” he said.

As per the plan, four grounds are being developed under the flyover near Doburji in the South constituency.

These will have spaces for basketball, volleyball, pickleball and badminton, besides boxed stadiums for badminton and football.

The initiative aims at putting the unused space to use.

The facility is expected to give children and youngsters access to sports facilities close to their residence.

Nijjar said the aim was not only to provide sports infrastructure, but also create opportunities for youngsters to pick their choice of sporting event and pursue it.

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