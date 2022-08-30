Amritsar: Vendor robbed of Rs 18,000, phone

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A vegetable shopkeeper was robbed of Rs 18,000 and a mobile phone by four armed persons at Tahli Wala Chowk on the Mehta Road in the wee hours on Sunday. He was going to his shop in Vallah when the accused snatched Rs 18,000 from him. The victim, Kulwant Rai of Mahindra Colony, told the police that he runs a vegetable shop in the Vallah vegetable market. He said around 4 am on Sunday, he was going to the market on his scooter. When he reached near Tahliwala Chowk, four unidentified persons came on two scooters and stopped him. He said they pointed a dagger at him and snatched Rs 18,000 cash, his mobile phone and fled the spot. Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Satnam Singh said a case under Sections 34, 379-B and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the snatchers and investigations were in progress to identify them. He said CCTV footages in the area were being analysed to identify the accused. tns

Minor raped, one booked

Tarn Taran: A 12-year-old girl was raped by a person of her own village. The incident that occurred about two weeks ago was reported to the police on Sunday and a case has been registered. The victim’s mother, in her statement to the police, said her daughter had gone to the village market on August 16 when the accused, Joban, lured her and took her to the nearby fields to commit the crime. The victim disclosed the matter to her mother on Sunday and the duo reported the matter to the police. The statement of the victim’s mother was recorded by Sub-Inspector Sunita Rani and a case under Sections 376 (A and B) and 6 of the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused. oc

Body of missing youth found

Amritsar: The body of a youth, identified as Sukhchain Singh, of Hargobindpura locality in the Guru Ki Wadali area was found in Doraha canal of Ludhiana. He had been missing since August 19. Kulwinder Singh, father of the victim, said he left the house on his bike, but did not return. He said the family tried to locate him, but in vain. ASI Gurpartap Singh said inquest proceedings were launched after the family approached the police. He said he apparently committed suicide. tns

1 nabbed with intoxicants

Amritsar: The police arrested Ajay of Muradpura area in Tarn Taran. A total of 860 intoxicating tablets were allegedly seized from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him and further investigations were in progress.