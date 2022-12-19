Amritsar vendors refuse to move to new site

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, DECEMBER 18

For the last several days, the Municipal Corporation (MC) and traffic police are trying to shift the vendors from the bus stand area to vending zone in front of Suraj Chanda Tara. But the vendors are opposing the move.

MC’s Estate Officer Dharmendrajit Singh along with SHO Rajwinder Kaur and Duty Magistrate, Tehsildar, Navkirat Singh Randhawa visited the bus stand area to shift the vends to the vending zones on Saturday. MC officials started collecting information from street vendors.

The situation turned tense when some street vendors refused to move from the site. They said for the last 50 years, they have been sitting there. They earn their livelihood from these vends and would be hit hard if were shifted.