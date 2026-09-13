Amritsar: Wanted in arms case, man shot in crossfire

A man was injured in an exchange of fire with police after he allegedly opened fire in the Muradpura area on Saturday.

The accused, Jagjit Singh alias Jaggi of Muradpura, was wanted in an illegal arms case. He had an FIR under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Acting on specific information, a police team traced him in the area.

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During the operation, the accused allegedly tried to flee near a petrol pump. His motorcycle slipped and he fell, following which he allegedly opened fire at the police party led by SHO Inspector Paramjit Singh Virdi with an illegal firearm.

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The police team first warned him to stop, but retaliated in self-defence when he allegedly continued firing, police said.

The accused sustained two gunshot injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

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A fresh case has been registered under Section 109 of the BNS and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The accused was already wanted in an earlier case in which he allegedly opened fire at a police party on August 1.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain his complete role, recover the illegal weapon and identify his associates. The police are also working to apprehend other wanted persons linked to the case.