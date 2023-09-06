Amritsar Ward Watch: Old sewer lines, waterlogging affecting lives in Ward No. 82

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 5

Ward number 82 comprises the Main Bazaar Chheharta, Subhash Nagar, Kartar Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Dharmpura, Universal Enclave, Japani Mill and Azad Road areas. Though there are several streets that need maintenance, the choking of sewer lines is one of the major issues. Residents of several low-lying areas complain that there is reverse flow of sewer water which affects their houses. The stinking sewer water overflows from the manholes and accumulates.

The situation is worse in Janata Gali in Subhash Nagar, where stinking sewer water accumulated for several days. Jatinder Sharma, a local resident, said, “Sewer water has accumulated outside my house. We have to wade through it every time when we go out. The stagnant water is proving to be a breeding ground for the mosquitoes. People are suffering from diseases due to the choking of sewer lines.

Arwinder Arora, another local resident, said, “We have filed several complaints with the Municipal Corporation (MC) but to no avail. The sewer lines are choked due to the negligence of MC. The area MLA and MC officials assured of addressing the issue but nothing has happened.”

Meanwhile, former area councillor Arvind Sharma said that they have recarpeted several streets and undertaken development work in the area. However, some low-lying areas are facing the problem of waterlogging and sewer lines are choked too. A proposal for relaying the sewer line has been sent as the old line in Janata Gali is defunct. The work may start soon. However, all Chheharta areas are facing the problem of blocked sewer lines after they were linked with the sewage treatment plant in Khaparkheri. We are also demanding from the government that the issue be addressed.

The residents of the ward also complained about the irregular lifting of garbage.