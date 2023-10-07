Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 16: Garbage lifting, potholed roads major issues plaguing residents

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 6

Friends Colony, Nehru Colony, Shastri Nagar and Gopal Nagar are some of the areas that fall in Ward number 16 of the city. Residents of localities in the ward have been facing several development issues.

Some streets in the ward areas urgently require repairs. A street in front of the postmortem room of Guru Nanak Hospital is in a pathetic condition. Former area councillor Rajkanwal Preet Pal Singh claimed that the MC had passed all the development works in his area but after the dissolving of the House, MC officials did not implement the works.

The choked of sewer lines and potable water contamination are also among the major issues. The former councillor said they got no complaint if the sewer disposal unit at ESI Hospital keeps functioning. But when the electric motor pump at the ESI sewer disposal unit get defunct, sewer water from the Hukam Singh Road side enters Ward number 16 area. The manholes start overflowing and potable water supply get contaminated.

“Garbage collection is irregular in the area. Workers of the solid waste management company visit twice a week. In case their vehicle breaks down, the collection of garbage gets disrupted for a week or till the vehicle is repaired. Heaps of garbage can be seen on every corner due to irregular collection of garbage,” said Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Nehru Colony.

“Most of the streets in the area have cemented flooring. Some of the streets are riddled with potholes and people keep digging streets from time to time to replace water sewer pipes. Now it needs repairs. Though the MC had passed the projects of CC flooring, it did not implement these. The work of renovating the park at Nehru Colony was also proposed, but it was never implemented. After dissolving the MC general house, the MC officials did not pay heed to the complaints made by public,” said former area councillor Rajkanwal Preet Pal Singh.