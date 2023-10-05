Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 21: Residents irked over slow development, MC apathy

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, October 4

Residents of Ward No. 21 of the municipal corporation (MC) are still struggling to get basic amenities like well-paved streets and clean surroundings. The ward is located in the Verka area on the outskirts of the city and perhaps remains neglected when it comes to allocating development works by the MC.

The unpaved streets are the biggest grudge of most residents of the area. Residents complain that they cannot come out of their homes as streets turn muddy after it rains.

An area resident, Air Commodore (retd) KS Hundal said, “I have sent several emails to the municipal corporation and even to the Chief Minister in the past one year. The MC has failed to acknowledge emails. The CM’s office has replied that my complaint has been sent to the department concerned.”

“What is the point of having complaint numbers when nobody is going to take any action,” rued Hundal.

Residents say that earlier the ward had open drains in streets, which created several problems. They said after years of pleading with politicians, the MC finally decided to lay underground sewer pipes.

The work on underground sewerage was completed over a year ago, but it created another problem as the Local Bodies Department did not bother to pave streets. The main road in the area was also re-carpeted. Residents complained that the level of the sewer manholes was lower than streets.

“Manhole covers have turned into potholes and cause accidents,” said another resident Sukhpal Singh. He said when the road was re-carpeted, the department concerned did not raise the level of manhole covers. He further said, “Heaps of garbage along roads indicates poor cleanliness in the area.”